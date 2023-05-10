Among the bills passed by our Legislature this past session that will profoundly affect life in Montana is HB 971. It prohibits considering climate change among the environmental impacts considered when proposed projects are evaluated as required by the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). The bill came about at the last minute because of NorthWestern Energy’s great influence upon legislators. NorthWestern’s construction of its methane-fueled generation station at Laurel, Montana was stopped when a judge ruled the intent of MEPA was not met because the Department of Environmental Quality failed to consider the impact of climate change. The ruling was in favor of plaintiffs Montana Environmental Information Center and the Sierra Club who sued DEQ for its failure to consider a critical environmental impact.

How do our Montana political and electrical utility leaders react to the climate science that is so broadly recognized by the rest of the world? They deny or minimize greenhouse gas impacts, favoring the expediency and known profitability of generating electricity using coal and gas. Montana Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick stated on the Senate floor: "We all know that each individual project is not going to change the temperature of the earth.” NorthWestern’s Director of Long-Term Resources Bleau Lafave was asked at Montana Public Service Commission rate hearing “Do you believe human activity contributes to climate change?” He answered, “I do not believe that it is a major influencer in overall climate.”

The policy of NorthWestern’s leadership is to mislead and ignore. In a Missoulian opinion column, Vice President of Supply John Hines compared the $275 million cost of the methane-fueled Yellowstone Generating Station with the astronomically greater $2 billion or $4 billion cost of wind and solar, respectively. Hines misled readers by comparing the one-time construction cost of Yellowstone with the 20-year total cost of renewables, truly an apples and oranges comparison. More relevant would be the comparison of NorthWestern’s “Base case” 20-year cost of $4.5 billion as given in its just-released Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). The base case includes its current fossil fuel generation with 175 megawatts added from Yellowstone in 2024 and 222 megawatts added from Colstrip in 2026. That base case 20-year cost is compared in the IRP with the $5.6 billion 20-year cost of renewables. Given NorthWestern’s long-standing efforts to disenfranchise renewable energy one does have to wonder if its reported cost of renewables is accurate.

NorthWestern greatly underestimates the cost of energy from fossil fuels by ignoring climate change costs. The head of the International Monetary Fund stated at the recent United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP27) that the social cost of carbon should be at least $75 per ton of CO2 emitted. That amount represents the costs of climate impacts around the world — floods, drought, more frequent and more severe storms. NorthWestern’s base case of electricity generation resources would result in annual CO2 emissions of 6.1 million tons, and an annual climate cost of $455 million. If this cost were to be considered, it would make the 20-yr cost of the all-renewable scenario more comparable to that of the base case scenario.

What can we do? The governor has until May 12, at the earliest, to either sign or veto HB 971. If it becomes law the Laurel project can move forward without considering the impact of its CO2 emissions. First, call the governor at 406-444-3111 and request a veto. Considering the impact of greenhouse gasses is a right guaranteed by our Montana Constitution, “the right to a clean and healthful environment.” Then, in 2024 vote for much more thoughtful and better informed 2025 legislative candidates.