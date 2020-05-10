Gas tax will be hard on Missoula businesses

As the executive director for the Montana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association (MPMCSA), I am concerned about the proposed local option gas tax that has been placed on the upcoming ballot.
During the public testimony period in February, representatives from our organization opposed this measure before both the city and county officials due to the negative impact it will have on our local member businesses.
March brought unprecedented times with the governor’s statewide shelter in place order and shutdown of non-essential businesses. We have yet to see the full extent of the economic impact the last six weeks will have on our great state. Unfortunately, Missoula County voters will still face this ballot initiative in June and will need to decide if this is the best time for more tax and economic hardship for county residents.
The MPMCSA collaborated with stakeholders from around the state to support a statewide increase in the gas tax in 2017. The association recognized the growing need for infrastructure projects and supported generating the revenue to fund them. The benefit of the 2017 statewide tax is that it has protections to ensure the money generated goes to the local communities and is used for its intended purpose, to fix our roads. The state also has a “tried and true” process for collecting, accounting for and allocating fuel tax proceeds. Local counties do not have the infrastructure to efficiently do the same. The 2017 increases are currently being phased in and have thus far generated almost $3.3 million, for both the city and county of Missoula, specifically for infrastructure projects.
Ensuring that the tax was implemented across the entire state was important to MPMCSA. When cities and counties enact a local option tax it creates considerable “competitive disadvantage” for the gas station and convenience stores operators in that area, especially those near the border, be that city limits or county lines. As a commodity, fuel is a price-sensitive consumer product. If a customer chooses to patronize a business outside of the county, the store owner in the county will also not get sales of “inside store” products.
A gas tax is regressive and burdensome for all parties. The local option tax law in Montana was passed in 1979. Since then, it has never passed a voter ballot in any county in Montana. This seems especially imprudent given the current health and economic crisis we are facing.
Proponents of the bill claim that a local option fuel tax captures money from tourists. Unfortunately, many of the so called “tourists” includes our friends and family from neighboring counties, not just out of state visitors. With COVID 19 looming large for the foreseeable future, true tourism is unlikely to live up to the expectations of past potential for some time. In the meantime, locals would pay most of the additional taxes.
As an association, our mission is to provide a collective voice for the benefit of our membership. We are absolutely opposed to a local option gas tax. Even the strongest competitors within our association agree that local option taxes create an unfair playing field which is bad for business. Our members are a part of this community and want to work to collectively find a solution. This tax is not a viable solution to fund road construction and maintenance and now is not the time to damage local businesses and burden families.
Brad Longcake is executive director of the Montana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association.
