Gas tax will fund street maintenance

This June, Missoula County voters have the opportunity to increase funding for maintaining our streets and roads through a 2-cent county-wide tax on gasoline. If passed, the measure will generate about $1.1 million per year to fund street maintenance projects and improve basic services like snow plowing, leaf collection and pothole repair.
The Missoula County commissioners placed the option on the June ballot before the coronavirus crisis disrupted our lives and livelihoods. As we move to safely reopen, we need to do all we can to jump-start the economy. The local option gas tax will create good-paying jobs fixing our streets and will add revenue that lets us depend less on property taxes.
Investing in our transportation system benefits our community; it is the infrastructure backbone of our region. We need streets in good repair to get to work and school, to shop and recreate and to ensure public safety. Quality streets and roads are imperative to our economic health.
Some gas tax opponents say that it’s a regressive tax. The fact is, Montana’s property tax system is actually more regressive and disproportionately impacts low-income Montanans. The Montana Budget and Policy Center reports that wealthy households pay a lower overall tax rate than low- and middle-income Montanans due to our heavy reliance on property tax.
Unfortunately, the Montana legislature limits cities and counties to relying almost exclusively on property taxes to provide critical community infrastructure and essential services. The local option gas tax is a fair alternative that will help alleviate future property tax increases.
The federal gas tax has not increased since 1993, but the costs of materials, supplies and equipment used for roads has nearly doubled since then. The Congressional Budget Office says the federal gas tax would need to be 15 cents higher than it was in 1993 to keep pace with inflation, and while the Montana Legislature did increase the state gas tax in 2017 (for the first time since 1994), the increase was modest and was half the increase that the Montana Infrastructure Coalition recommended.
In short, state and federal inaction has strangled road maintenance budgets at the city and county level. The city’s estimated backlog for road repair is $6.5 million per year. We need to act now to begin to fund street maintenance at a sustainable level.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, it costs four times more to repair roads that are in fair or poor condition than it costs to maintain roads that are in good condition. In Missoula County, 57.8% of our roads are in satisfactory condition; 42.2% are in fair condition or worse. If we don’t responsibly fund our road maintenance now, we’ll pay much more later to rebuild those streets.
The City of Missoula regularly conducts resident satisfaction surveys. In the most recent survey, 93.8% of Missoulians think street repair and maintenance is important or very important and 68.3% support increasing revenue to pay for street repair and maintenance.
A local tax will raise revenue from out-of-county visitors, who don’t pay their fair share today for using our roads. A 2-cent gas tax will cost the average Missoula County resident $10.78 per year; it would take a county-wide property tax increase of $21.15 on a median priced home to get the same work done.
As Missoulians, we value our public infrastructure, and we want safe, well-maintained streets and roads. Please join us this June in supporting rebuilding our streets, creating jobs and stimulating our local economy. Please join us in voting "yes" on the local option gas tax.
Jordan Hess represents Ward 2 on the Missoula City Council and is chair of the Land Use and Planning Committee. Gwen Jones represents Ward 3 and is chair of the Administration and Finance Committee.
