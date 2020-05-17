Gas tax will fund street maintenance

The federal gas tax has not increased since 1993, but the costs of materials, supplies and equipment used for roads has nearly doubled since then. The Congressional Budget Office says the federal gas tax would need to be 15 cents higher than it was in 1993 to keep pace with inflation, and while the Montana Legislature did increase the state gas tax in 2017 (for the first time since 1994), the increase was modest and was half the increase that the Montana Infrastructure Coalition recommended.

In short, state and federal inaction has strangled road maintenance budgets at the city and county level. The city’s estimated backlog for road repair is $6.5 million per year. We need to act now to begin to fund street maintenance at a sustainable level.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, it costs four times more to repair roads that are in fair or poor condition than it costs to maintain roads that are in good condition. In Missoula County, 57.8% of our roads are in satisfactory condition; 42.2% are in fair condition or worse. If we don’t responsibly fund our road maintenance now, we’ll pay much more later to rebuild those streets.