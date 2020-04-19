Generosity for the common good

Never has it been clearer that Montana’s well-being rests on a dynamic mosaic comprised of businesses large and small, nonprofits of all varieties and sizes, local, state and federal government, and private philanthropy. More than ever before, we realize how much we rely on all aspects of the mosaic to meet the needs and aspirations of Montana’s people and ensure our quality of life.
The economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are hitting hard, undermining the safety net we rely on in Montana. As businesses, schools and childcare centers close the doors, organizations of all types are stepping forward to meet the increased need for social support. Nonprofit employers are facing closures or are remaining open and struggling to meet pressing community needs at a time when social distancing is a safety mandate.
Food banks across Montana are seeing skyrocketing demand. Mental health service providers are trying to keep at least a minimum of service in place at a time when trauma-related symptoms are climbing. Residential facilities struggle to find the cleaning supplies they need to keep their facilities safe. And health care workers are on the front line even as they work out their own family care issues with the closures of schools and childcare centers.
And then there are the hundreds of nonprofits either operating remotely or temporarily closed. Some will survive the temporary closure; others will not. For those that do not reopen, the loss will be felt most acutely in the most rural parts of the state where the closure of any business or resource ripples through the entire community.
While this is an extraordinary time, we will make it through to the other side of COVID-19. In the meantime, there are tangible ways we can support local businesses and nonprofits now to position our communities to bounce back as soon as possible. We can buy local — not just from grocery stores or bookstores, but also from local artists. Purchase gift certificates from hair salons, nail techs, coffee shops and restaurants as well as the local theater, symphony or museum. Buy extra cleaning supplies to give away to a residential facility. Contribute to a local conservation or watershed protection group. Do something unexpected for a childcare provider who has shut down. Set up a short-term recurring donation with a nonprofit serving your most at-risk neighbors.
There are other options. Communities across Montana have established relief funds through which donations are deployed to meet immediate needs. In addition, Montana Nonprofit Association and Montana Community Foundation are collaborating on a COVID-19 Fund to support Montana’s more rural and tribal communities. You can find information about all these funds on Montana Community Foundation’s website (mtcf.org) and on Montana Nonprofit Association’s website (mtnonprofit.org).
The decisions we make now will help us reduce the harm of the pandemic and position us to recover as wholly as possible when the time comes. Let’s leave nothing on the table. If ever there was a time to pull every lever we have for the good of the whole, now is it. We are in this together, and to a large degree our communities will rise and fall together. Now is the time to both take care of our own and look out for others. Spend and give local.
More than anything else, give bravely, knowing we can navigate this crisis with those things no pandemic can touch: our shared sense of humanity, generosity of spirit and the certainty that caring for one another and our neighbors in the toughest of times will always be the right choice.
Liz Moore is executive director of the Montana Nonprofit Association. Mary Rutherford is chief executive officer of the Montana Community Foundation.
