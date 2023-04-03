Well, the long-awaited indictment of former president Donald Trump by a New York grand jury came down late last week and boy oh boy – it was like throwing a match into the gasoline of political windbags. The noise machine will undoubtedly go on for some time now, and we’ll be hearing plenty from highly qualified and experienced legal experts to charlatans intent on using the indictment as a very handy excuse to grift more money from gullible loyalists.

The funny thing about all prognostications, analyses, opinions and predictions, is that since this is the first time in the history of the nation that a former president has been indicted for crimes, there really is no past experience from which to draw. So while the issue is sucking all the oxygen out of the news cycle, it’s probably good advice to take it all with an abundance of caution and a high degree of skepticism for the doomsayers.

To paraphrase a quote that’s been around for about 1,600 years, “the wheels of justice grind slowly but grind exceedingly fine.” And indeed, while there’s wailing and gnashing of teeth by some over the indictment, others are cheering, and it’s a good idea to keep the concept of “justice” firmly in perspective.

An indictment is not a conviction and the former president has exactly the same rights in the judicial system as anyone else — albeit significantly more funding for his defense than most. That aside, “innocent until proven guilty” is still the law of the land, no matter how much and for what nefarious reasons some wish to blow this up into a conflagration, use it for political gain, or immediately jump to unproven conclusions.

Not that there won’t be plenty of those from the top to the bottom of the political spectrum. But while off-the-edge right wingers threaten a highly unlikely civil war, there will be others who wisely urge restraint and allow the system to work as it has for centuries.

In the meantime, here in Montana our biennial legislative session is now in its last weeks. For old legislative hands, this is known to be one of the most dangerous and unpredictable times when some of the worst public policy decisions have been made in Montana’s legislative history.

Take for example, the disastrous utility deregulation bill that, at over 200 pages long, came into the session in the last two weeks, was rushed through both House and Senate and signed into law by Gov. Racicot. The drastic “unintended consequences” took a few years to play out – and Montanans are still suffering the economic consequences more than two decades later.

Like utility deregulation, the pressures of looming deadlines at session’s end gives birth to some very bad legislation. In truth, after three long months cooped up in the Capitol most of our citizen legislators are tired of being endlessly lobbied and struggling with the complex language of hundreds of bills and what the consequences of their passage might entail.

A good piece of advice from old hands is “if you don’t understand a bill or what it does or doesn’t do, vote no.” That’s particularly good advice in the last weeks of the session when notice and ability for constituent feedback is virtually non-existent.

Bottom line – we’re about to be inundated with extreme political noise on the state and federal level. And the best advice for the populace is to turn down the volume on the blowhards and their manufactured crises, remain vigilant, and carefully consider the consequences for ourselves, our families, our nation and state.