The National Forests' wildfire policies are misdirected toward logging while ignoring the real threats that could lead to blazes.

Humans and wildfires

Human-started wildfires accounted for 84% of all wildfires between 1988 and 2012, tripled the length of the fire season, dominated an area seven times greater than that affected by lightning fires, and were responsible for nearly half of all areas burned. More recent studies put the figure of human-caused wildfires even higher.

The problem is that humans create ignitions when fuels are sufficiently dry enough to ignite and carry fire but when lightning is rare. In other words, humans expand the fire season and multiply fire starts over natural conditions.

Of these human-caused wildfires, 95% occurred within 1/2 mile of a road. Roads put more people in the forest matrix where everything from an untended campfire to grass fires from hot exhaust pipes can ignite the woods.

While roads may slow or stop fires under low or moderate fire weather conditions, they are no barrier to wind-driven blazes.

Roads favor the establishment of flammable weeds, which hasten the spread of fire. Since canopy cover is removed along road corridors, they also act as heat conveyors to adjacent forested areas.

Thus, one of the most effective ways to reduce the threat of wildfire is to close roads.

Even so-called temporary roads increase the risk of wildfire. Many temporary road closures are ineffective. Dirt bikers, ATVs, mountain bikes, and hikers easily get around gates.

Forest management is delusional

Instead of implementing an aggressive road closure program, the agency spends most of its funds creating new roads with logging and thinning projects.

Winds blow embers over and around thinned forests. Indeed, thinning and prescribed burns may even increase fire spread. Thinning opens the forest stands to greater drying and greater wind penetration.

Prescribed burning favors the regrowth of fine fuels like grasses, shrubs, and small trees that are the primary "fuel" in wildfire spread.

Many studies document the failure of "fuel reductions" in halting fires.

The failure of "active forest management," i.e., logging to alter wildfire outcomes, is one reason why more than 200 scientists wrote a letter to Congress: "Removing trees can alter a forest's microclimate, and can often increase fire intensity. In contrast, forests protected from logging, and those with high carbon biomass and carbon storage, more often burn at equal or lower intensities when fires do occur."

Various studies have also shown that the probability that a wildfire will encounter a "fuel reduction" site is extremely small-typically less than 1%.

Instead of funding "fuel reduction" in the backcountry, the FS could spend its funds eliminating roads as potential pathways for ignitions. Such policy changes would be a far more effective and economical means of protecting our communities.