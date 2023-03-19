As Native people, our societies are built around kinship. That means that our extended families and friends are close kin in relation to us. Our children are our future. They are sacred. The work we do is to build better futures not just for them, but for the generations of children to come.

Since first contact, the existence of Tribes has been undermined and threatened by the forced separation and assimilation of Native children. By severing Native children from our families, tribes, and culture, colonizers believed they could erase Indigenous people altogether. As with any nation, the future ceases to exist if children are prevented from carrying on the languages, traditions, and knowledge passed down from each generation to the next.

This tool of assimilation and genocide has been wielded against Tribal nations and Native children repeatedly throughout history, and it is happening again now in Montana.

A recent audit of the child welfare system showed that Montana is the worst state in the country for removing children – three times higher than the national average. Nearly 3,400 Montana children are in the foster care system, and an astounding 840 of them are Native. These children are in danger of losing a connection to their culture and shared history if they are placed with non-Native families.

The Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) in Montana is keeping a crisis from turning into a catastrophe.

Through this law, we are able to keep Native families together and protect Native children from continued forced removal from their families, tribes and tribal culture. ICWA aims to empower Tribes and Indigenous communities to protect our own people and repair past harms to our communities by state and federal governments.

By creating a Montana ICWA, we can ensure the support of Native children in our state and lessen the disparities in our foster care system. The courts would work directly with a child's tribe, giving us the right to be involved in the placement process. This would allow tribes to prioritize kin, then the child's tribe, and then another tribal family to preserve the best interest of the child — keeping families together and protecting our culture.

A Montana ICWA is essential for supporting Native children and families in Montana.

Native families have a right to stay together, to care for our children, and to preserve our culture by ensuring access to our cultural identity, language, and heritage. Montana has an opportunity to show solidarity with Tribal nations and the Indigenous peoples of this region by passing HB 317 – the Montana Indian Child Welfare Act. Our families, communities, and Nations deserve to be protected.