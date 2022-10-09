Gerald Gray: Tribal leaders ask Senator Daines to pass Montana Headwaters Legacy Act

Indigenous people are the original stewards of Montana's rivers. Since time immemorial, we have lived with the value that water is sacred. This is because water is a life-giving force that nourishes Tribal members, supports fish, wildlife, and livestock, and irrigates the crops we grow for agriculture. Many wild plants that we harvest for food and ceremony grow right alongside our rivers in riparian landscapes. As a people, we depend on clean water and healthy rivers. Our physiological health, spiritual well-being, and economy rely on them.

That is why on behalf of the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council we are proud to endorse the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act (MHLA). Our Council is made up of Tribes in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and Alberta that all hold ancestral connections to the Montana rivers identified for federal protection in the MHLA. Our Council includes the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, Chippewa Cree of Rocky Boy, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council, Crow Tribal Council, Eastern Shoshone Business Council, Fort Belknap Indian Community Council, Assiniboine-Sioux Tribes of Ft Peck, Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians, Northern Arapaho Business Council, Piikani Nation, and Shoshone Bannock Tribes.

The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act is new Wild and Scenic River legislation that will protect many headwater streams in our ancestral homelands of southwest and southcentral Montana. These rivers include the Gallatin, Yellowstone, Boulder, Stillwater, Smith, Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone, and Rock Creek. This legislation is important to us because the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act protects the free-flowing function of a river segment, water quality and remarkable values associated with a stream such as indigenous cultural heritage, fisheries, wildlife, recreation, and scenery.

Our Council first endorsed this effort in April 2017 when it was presented as draft legislation by representatives from the Montanans for Healthy Rivers coalition. Since Senator Jon Tester formerly introduced the legislation in the U.S. Senate last year, the Council voted unanimously to continue our endorsement of the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. Now it's time for Senator Steve Daines to join Senator Tester in supporting and passing this vital legislation for our Tribal interests and for the benefit of all Montanans.

Sen. Daines is Montana's only member in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee where this bill is assigned. Sen. Daines has the power to help or hinder conservation legislation. We are fortunate to have a Montana senator on this committee representing natural resources for Indian country. But we were disappointed to hear Sen. Daines speak negatively about the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act in its first hearing this summer. He shared a few marginal voices of opposition but neglected to acknowledge the broad Tribal support and significant public approval that exists for more Wild and Scenic River protection in Montana.

We believe river conservation unites Montanans and transcends partisan lines. That is why we now ask Sen. Daines to stand up for Montana river conservation instead of stand in its way. Please pass the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act by the close of the year.