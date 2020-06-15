Get active in civil rights, stay active after noise dies down

Five decades later, across the country, the beaches, the restaurants, transportation and accommodations are integrated, but our souls are not.

My being is ripped. My heart is on fire. I grieve because progress is minuscule. Was it all in vain?

Another quote from our jail-time manifesto: ”We came because we could not stand silently by our brother’s blood. We had done that too many times before. We have been vocal in our exhortation of others, but the idleness of our hands too often revealed an inner silence; silence at a time when silence has become the unpardonable sin of our time. We came in the hope that the God of us all would accept our small involvement as partial atonement for the many things we wish we had done before and often.”

Both Leviticus and the Gospels scream to us: ”You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” What has happened to us that we’re not hearing that exhortation.

Elie Weisel wrote, “I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.” Silence is not an option.