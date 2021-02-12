Get serious about reducing greenhouse gases

One look at NorthWestern Energy’s “E+” green tariff program should convince city and county officials to keep their eyes wide open as they negotiate to provide Missoulians with renewable energy. E+ is a phony PR stunt, not serious greenhouse gas reduction.

Let’s change the language. A green tariff is not a tax, nor does it have to be more expensive. Electricity from wind, solar, combined with storage technologies, is cheaper than electricity from natural gas. The levelized cost of utility scale solar runs between $29 and $42 a megawatt hour while a natural gas peaker plant runs $151 to $198. (Look it up at Lazard.com.) With solar and wind, there are no pipelines and no volatile fuel costs.

So let’s start thinking in terms that are accurate. This is the green benefit program!

Research by the Rocky Mountain Institute suggests clean energy is not only cost-competitive with natural gas, it also provides the same reliability. Ninety percent of proposed natural gas plants — NorthWestern’s preferred replacement for the soon-to-be-closed Colstrip plants — will be uncompetitive by 2030. If they’re built, in other words, Missoulians will be paying them off as stranded assets long after they’ve stopped producing electricity.