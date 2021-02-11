Gianforte and Republican legislators must immediately implement marijuana initiatives

Montana voters overwhelmingly supported only one thing in November of 2020: the legalization of marijuana. The issue received far more votes than any candidate or other issue, and rightly so.
Marijuana is recommended by doctors with over 4% of Montanans using it to alleviate seizures, glaucoma for Montana seniors, PTSD for Montana’s military veterans, and chronic pain for cancer survivors and others. How is that controversial? The Republicans in the Montana legislature were handed a mandate by the voters of Montana. Twice Montanans have passed citizens initiatives to legalize medical marijuana use for all that need it.
Initial studies are showing that opiate use decreases when medical marijuana is used by those with chronic pain. That is a good thing with opiate addiction ravaging families across this nation.
Aside from its overwhelming popularity, adult-use marijuana legalization makes good economic sense as well. Marijuana will generate millions in tax revenue for our state. Given the economic condition in which the pandemic has placed us, our legislature and governor should be chomping at the bit to implement the voter-approved initiative. The initiative will create new jobs, as over 5,000 Montanans are currently employed in the medical marijuana industry and thousands more would be employed in the adult-use industry.
Simply put, this is a no-brainer. We must implement the voters will immediately, no delay, no half measures. Montana voters made it very clear, three times now that they want access to marijuana for medical use and now adult-use with the passage of I-190, the citizens’ initiative legalizing marijuana. Voters also approved medical marijuana, twice, in 2004 and 2016.
It is absurd to think that the Republican hegemony in Helena still moralizes over this issue, but even more absurd to think that they will again try to ignore the will of the voters by gutting and delaying this overwhelmingly popular initiative. This is a mandate of the people, winning in 38 of the 50 state senate districts. When one party gains too much power, they often overreach and forget who sent them there. Republicans would do well to remember that as they fret and cower over implementing the will of the voters that sent them to Helena.
Tyler R. Gernant is the clerk and treasurer for Missoula County.