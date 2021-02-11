Gianforte and Republican legislators must immediately implement marijuana initiatives

Montana voters overwhelmingly supported only one thing in November of 2020: the legalization of marijuana. The issue received far more votes than any candidate or other issue, and rightly so.

Marijuana is recommended by doctors with over 4% of Montanans using it to alleviate seizures, glaucoma for Montana seniors, PTSD for Montana’s military veterans, and chronic pain for cancer survivors and others. How is that controversial? The Republicans in the Montana legislature were handed a mandate by the voters of Montana. Twice Montanans have passed citizens initiatives to legalize medical marijuana use for all that need it.

Initial studies are showing that opiate use decreases when medical marijuana is used by those with chronic pain. That is a good thing with opiate addiction ravaging families across this nation.

Aside from its overwhelming popularity, adult-use marijuana legalization makes good economic sense as well. Marijuana will generate millions in tax revenue for our state. Given the economic condition in which the pandemic has placed us, our legislature and governor should be chomping at the bit to implement the voter-approved initiative. The initiative will create new jobs, as over 5,000 Montanans are currently employed in the medical marijuana industry and thousands more would be employed in the adult-use industry.