Gianforte Family Foundation partners to create lasting change

When I first met the Gianfortes in June 2016, I saw something incredibly special, something that I am also deeply passionate about and interested in, serving others. So, it was easy to volunteer all my free time to help them. When I learned that they, with their four children, had formed the Gianforte Family Foundation, I knew what I had seen was true.
In 2016, I called 60,000 voters. We lost the governor's race by a narrow margin with lies by the opponent saying that we supported a sales tax as well as proven ballot harvesting, with no idea how many ballots were taken and thrown in the trash. But the Gianfortes continued on their public servant path and we won the special election the following spring when I continued to contact voters and also organize events in Hamilton, including one with Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.
This year I am campaign staff, and the polls and financial support show us that we are doing well in the governor's race. With the Gianfortes, I have been mentored to speak no evil of others as well as how to manage my finances. With their love and help, I am becoming a better person to serve others within God’s will.
The Gianforte Family Foundation was established in 2004. Since its creation, the foundation has become one of the top giving foundations in Montana, giving over $78 million to projects in our town, our state, our nation and our world. Our vision is to see individuals and families flourish, spiritually and economically. Our focus is on Christian organizations engaged in outreach work, strengthening families and helping the needy, organizations in Montana that work to improve education, supporting entrepreneurship, and creating jobs and organizations that enhance the local community of Bozeman.
The Gianforte Family Foundation is grateful for our partners’ ongoing work to equip people to improve their lives in a sustainable way. We believe that we are creating positive, lasting change across Montana. Our mission is to support organizations that equip people to improve their lives in a sustainable way. We do this by partnering with nonprofits dedicated to:
- Jobs, education and entrepreneurship: Providing better educational and economic opportunities to families and individuals.
- Christian outreach and discipleship: Strengthening Christian faith through long-term, meaningful relationship.
- Families and the Vulnerable: Strengthening families and helping our neighbors in need.
- Bozeman arts and culture: Presenting community-wide quality performing arts for Bozeman.
One person I contacted was Jeremy Stalnecker, executive director at Mighty Oaks Foundation, who said, “The Gianforte Family Foundation has been instrumental in getting a number of veterans from Montana into our programs which assist veterans who are struggling with trauma related to their military service. As you may know, we run week-long programs for veterans and active duty service-members at various locations across the country and, because of their commitment to those in the state of Montana who have served, the GFF has provided a number of scholarships to make it possible for them to attend. We have had a great relationship and value their service to the men and women who have served us.”
To apply for a grant go to www.gianfortefamilyfoundation.org, Q4 application deadline: Oct. 23. Decision by mid-December.
Pat Earnest is a 30-year resident of Hamilton and Stevensville, and a finance assistant with Greg For Montana.
