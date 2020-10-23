Gianforte Family Foundation partners to create lasting change

When I first met the Gianfortes in June 2016, I saw something incredibly special, something that I am also deeply passionate about and interested in, serving others. So, it was easy to volunteer all my free time to help them. When I learned that they, with their four children, had formed the Gianforte Family Foundation, I knew what I had seen was true.

In 2016, I called 60,000 voters. We lost the governor's race by a narrow margin with lies by the opponent saying that we supported a sales tax as well as proven ballot harvesting, with no idea how many ballots were taken and thrown in the trash. But the Gianfortes continued on their public servant path and we won the special election the following spring when I continued to contact voters and also organize events in Hamilton, including one with Donald Trump Jr. and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

This year I am campaign staff, and the polls and financial support show us that we are doing well in the governor's race. With the Gianfortes, I have been mentored to speak no evil of others as well as how to manage my finances. With their love and help, I am becoming a better person to serve others within God’s will.