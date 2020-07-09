Gianforte has no integrity

He has strongly supported more border walls despite the impacts to wildlife. This man decided it would be “great fun” to join Senator Daines and Donald Trump Jr. several years ago to shoot prairie dogs in the early spring. As Dave Pauli from the Humane Society of the U.S. put it, “Donald Trump Jr is visiting Montana to fundraise for House candidate Gianforte ... and they and Montana Senator Steve Daines are going out in Montana’s splendor to do what Trump Jr really ‘wants badly to do’. They are going to shoot pregnant and lactating prairie dogs for FUN.”

Gianforte is a proud trapper. Since running for office, Gianforte has made a staple of giving to the Montana Trappers Association. To date, they have enjoyed $10,000 in donations, and in return, endorsed Gianforte. This group that remains bent on killing wolves, beavers, bobcats and any other animal that happens into their snares, leg hold and conibear traps, is a group Gianforte supports and respects.

How ironic, given his strong Christian beliefs and support for religious institutions in Montana and abroad. It appears, in Gianforte’s bible, animals must clearly be the dominion of humans. In this perverse logic, causing indiscriminate pain, suffering and death of animals for pleasure is somehow sanctified by God.