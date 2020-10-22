On the other hand, there is Mike Cooney, the epitome of a career politician. Cooney has been running for office since Jimmy Carter ran for president and has bounced between political jobs for 44 years. He was even caught, recently, illegally campaigning on the taxpayer dime in his government office, coordinating on a call with a dark money group.

He was found guilty of violating state ethics laws and fined the maximum amount for his illegal activity.

Cooney is out of touch, saying Montana’s economy is fine and doesn’t need a comeback, even while more than 150,000 Montanans have filed for unemployment and many of our Main Street businesses have closed for good. Montana’s wages have recently been ranked as the 44th lowest average wages of all 50 states. All of which has occurred on his watch.

Cooney’s plan for Montana isn’t a comeback, it isn’t anything other than more of the same. Higher taxes, more government mandates, and higher government spending. But this isn’t new – for 44 years Mike Cooney has supported hundreds of millions of dollars in higher taxes and fees. And that’s why it’s clear that Montana can’t afford out-of-touch, career politician Mike Cooney.

This election shows the choice could not be more clear. Greg has been successful throughout his career because of his hard work, problem solving, and fresh ideas. Cooney has spent the last 44 years trying to make the same failed tax and spend policies work. He obviously hasn’t figured out after all this time that it doesn’t work, and that’s why we are 44th in wages. This November it’s time for new leadership in Helena, and Greg Gianforte is ready to lead.

Wylie Galt represents HD30, R-Martinsdale

