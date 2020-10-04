Gianforte is the only choice for Governor

I have had the privilege of serving Montanans for many years. I’ve worked with some great leaders, and I see another great leader about to emerge. Greg Gianforte has spent a lifetime developing his leadership skills.

His story about starting RightNow Technologies in the spare room of his Bozeman home, with his wife Susan is familiar to all of us by now. He was able to grow that business from that small beginning to Bozeman’s largest commercial employer, creating 500 high wage jobs, and launching Montana’s high-tech sector.

As the only candidate in this race who has built a business from the ground up, Greg has learned many valuable lessons. Problem solving is critical for any entrepreneur, but to have the success that Greg has achieved, it’s a skill that must be mastered.

For 16 years Democrats have controlled Helena, and they have overregulated our businesses, dramatically expanded state government, and the services the state agencies provide have become more bureaucratic and time consuming. This has had a devastating effective on our state’s economy. We are now ranked 44th out of 50 states for our income level. It’s clear that now is the time for new leadership.