Gianforte lacks qualities for leadership

But it should mean something to Montanans. Our lone representative in Congress, who now wants to lead our state, was asked the kind of question that any candidate should be able to answer, and in response committed a violent crime — and then lied to the police, exhibiting no remorse for his actions. Gianforte may think that his money places him above the law and above answering questions, but that’s not the way things are done here. Montanans are brave enough to stand behind their beliefs. We don’t lash out when asked simple questions.

The governor’s job is to fight for the people of Montana. He’s the chief administrator of the state; all state departments and personnel ultimately report to him. If the governor fails us, we all feel the impact. Honesty, integrity and empathy are essential parts of leadership.

Gianforte has demonstrated he lacks those qualities. He isn’t a leader we or our kids should look up to, and he doesn’t reflect what makes our state the last best place.

Todd Mowbray and his wife co-owned a group of six Montana hometown weeklies, an agricultural publication serving all of central and eastern Montana, and a large regional newspaper printing plant headquartered in Polson/Ronan Montana. After selling the publications he moved to Missoula to obtain a master's degree in English from the University of Montana.

