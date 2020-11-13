Gianforte presents a danger to Montana's wildlife

This will call for two very important checks that citizens can have. We must work locally in cities and counties to create regulations that protect lands in the urban wildland interface from trapping. Second, the Biden administration must provide the check on this outrageous form of looting our public lands. Executive orders can ban trapping on public lands. The administration can work with federal agencies to put lands off-limits to recreational trapping despite Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The administration can restore protections for wolves and grizzlies.

Citizens should make clear that bounties for wolves are completely unacceptable in Montana. This will require organizing, joining forces and making our voices clear. Over and over we see the value of our public lands and the gift of diversity of species that Montana is proud and fortunate to still possess. Yet like children with matches, this governor-elect and the legislature seem determined to destroy that which makes our state great, enshrined in our Constitution: “We the people of Montana grateful to God for the quiet beauty of our state, the grandeur of our mountains, the vastness of our rolling plains…” Ignoring these intrinsic values, they will push for motorized recreation deep into our forests, exploitation of our wildlife and the decimation of our public lands and waters — wildlife habitat — for industrial use.