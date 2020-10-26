Gianforte trying to buy Montana Governor’s Office

Montanans have seen a lot of strange political shenanigans over the years, but Republican candidate for governor Greg Gianforte just set a new low by trying to buy his way into the Governor’s Office with $7.55 million of his own money . Sadly, what his move actually shows is that Montanans are simply not willing to pony up their own hard-earned cash to support his candidacy. And given our history with attempts to buy our political offices in the past, it may — or may not — succeed.

We can roll back the clock to recall Butte’s notorious Copper Kings using the vast wealth of their personal fortunes to buy judges, legislators, newspapers and, in the case of William A. Clark, a U.S. Senate seat. While Clark initially won, the U.S. Senate refused to seat him. As noted by the U.S. Senate’s official website, the investigation into Clark’s perfidy “detailed a dazzling list of bribes ranging from $240 to $100,000. In a high-pressure, well-organized scheme coordinated by Clark's son, Clark's agents had paid mortgages, purchased ranches, paid debts, financed banks, and blatantly presented envelopes of cash to legislators. In addition, the winning margin in Clark's election had been secured by the votes of eleven Republican legislators under suspicious circumstances. Clark did not enhance his position when he admitted that he had destroyed all his personal checks that dealt with campaign transactions.” Undeterred by his self-inflicted scandal, Clark was finally successful and served one term in the Senate from 1901 until 1907.