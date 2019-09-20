If you’ve been paying attention to the news, it’s clear that the 2020 election cycle is upon us. This includes our own governor’s race. For the last 16 years, we have sent a Democrat to Helena to be our state’s chief executive, and the results have been clear. A less than stellar economy which causes many to leave the state, an alarming increase in violent crime and drug use that is destroying our communities. Montana cannot afford another term of Democratic leadership in Helena.
With that in mind, it makes the decision for who our Republican nominee should be that much easier. There is too much at stake in this election for us not to put our strongest candidate forward, and that is Congressman Greg Gianforte. He has proven that not only is he a principled conservative, but his business experience will make him a phenomenal governor, and that is something we have been lacking in Helena for far too long.
He has worked with President Trump to cut taxes for all Americans, and it has had a tremendous impact on our national economy. Gianforte plans to apply these same principles at home in Montana. Understanding that it is impossible to tax your way to prosperity, he believes that Montanans have worked hard to earn their money and that they should keep more of it.
As Montanans, we understand the importance of protecting our Second Amendment rights and ensuring that we continue to have access to public lands. It is well known that Gianforte is an avid outdoorsman, and that these are important issues to him.
And that is why I am proud to support the congressman in becoming our next governor: because he will bring conservative business experience to Helena and protect Montana values.