I have asked myself many times who the best candidate for Montana’s next governor would be and I keep coming up with one name: Greg Gianforte.
When asked how I came up with this answer, I can easily respond that Gianforte has developed all the right tools and skills with his experience representing Montana in the “swamp” called Washington, D.C. As with our president and our country, Gianforte always has Montana’s greatness and its citizens' prosperity in mind.
What Montana needs is to be led by an experienced legislator who has a background in running a business. Government should be run just as our personal finances are run. The only difference between government’s budget and our personal budgets is a lot of zeros. The (federal) government should be required to balance its budget just as we do in our everyday lives. If we (citizens) can’t afford something, we either budget for it or do without until we can. Not so with the current administration that runs our state as if money were printed daily, rather than be the hard-earned tax dollars of the people.
Gianforte will have a legacy of putting Montana to work rather than bow to environmentalists who suck the lifeblood from our rural economy. Gianforte will work to ensure Montana utilizes its natural resources wisely for Montana and its citizens. Gianforte will ensure Montana has the capability to “keep the lights on” with power produced by Montana resources, by Montanans, for Montanans. Our timber industry will be utilized to truly manage our sickly, mismanaged forest resources, to help keep our blue, open skies clear of deadly smoke as our timber resources are wasted in runaway wildfires.
Bringing the experience of working in D.C. back to Montana will mean much to Montana. Dealing with federal agencies, connections to Congress and truly experiencing “the swamp” gives Gianforte many more tools and skills than anyone running for the seat. Gianforte can truly run Montana how it should be run — aggressively, evenhandedly and the knowledge of what is right and wrong and what is best for Montana.
Please join me in supporting Greg Gianforte as Montana’s best candidate to run our state as it should be run.