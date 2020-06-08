Gianforte would be a 'no show' governor

Montanans trust our elected representatives to look out for the public interest, not their own. If Greg Gianforte can’t even be bothered to show up for work, how can Montanans trust him to keep heavy metal out of our water, or stand up for ordinary folks on the Land Board? We already know how Gianforte feels about public access. After all, this is the man who sued the state of Montana to restrict access to a local fishing hole nearby one of his several properties.