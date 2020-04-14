Gianforte would leave Montana unprepared for health disasters

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As an emergency medicine physician, I was trained to handle a variety of public disasters. My husband, with 20 years of paramedic and firefighting experience, has managed real disasters and, with me, have participated in drills designed to address future public emergencies big and small. Our equally educated and trained colleagues working in Montana are ready and able to serve all Montanans to the best of their abilities.

However, the medical profession can not respond to the COVID-19 pandemic alone. Citizens cannot fight this disaster alone. The medical profession and every citizen must rely on our partners in the government to provide steady leadership, responsible planning, close cooperation and the truth about what we are all facing.

We are grateful to Governor Bullock and his administration, who deserve tremendous credit for treating the threat of COVID-19 with the seriousness it warrants. Pre-emptive measures helped to prepare Montanans in the days before the virus inevitably arrived. The governor's swift response to protect public health and meet the challenges of this ever-evolving health and social crisis is greatly appreciated.