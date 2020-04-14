Gianforte would leave Montana unprepared for health disasters

As an emergency medicine physician, I was trained to handle a variety of public disasters. My husband, with 20 years of paramedic and firefighting experience, has managed real disasters and, with me, have participated in drills designed to address future public emergencies big and small. Our equally educated and trained colleagues working in Montana are ready and able to serve all Montanans to the best of their abilities.
However, the medical profession can not respond to the COVID-19 pandemic alone. Citizens cannot fight this disaster alone. The medical profession and every citizen must rely on our partners in the government to provide steady leadership, responsible planning, close cooperation and the truth about what we are all facing.
We are grateful to Governor Bullock and his administration, who deserve tremendous credit for treating the threat of COVID-19 with the seriousness it warrants. Pre-emptive measures helped to prepare Montanans in the days before the virus inevitably arrived. The governor's swift response to protect public health and meet the challenges of this ever-evolving health and social crisis is greatly appreciated.
In November the citizens of Montana will decide who will succeed Bullock as our next governor. It is imperative we pick a leader who can help guide us through any future crisis. Unfortunately, Greg Gianforte has spent his career in politics drastically shortchanging public health programs and undermining basic scientific principles. We worry that an administration lead by Gianforte would be woefully unprepared to respond to a serious public health crisis.
Gianforte has not used his platform in Congress to stand up for the well-being and health of Montana families. He has voted against investing $3.7 billion in the National Institute of Health and against funding the Department of Health and Human services a much-needed $98 billion. He skipped a vote for funding the Center for Disease Control so he could ride back to Montana with Vice President Mike Pence to announce his run for governor.
Additionally, Gianforte has opposed Medicare expansion and the Affordable Care Act which collectively have protected more than 150,000 Montanans with pre-existing conditions and given nearly 100,000 Montanans access to quality, affordable health care.
Gianforte's disdain for informed leadership makes more sense in the context of his long opposition to well known scientific facts and reasoning. He is a major donor to a creationist museum in Glendale. This museum holds that humans and dinosaurs coexisted and the Earth is about 4.5 billion years younger than it has proven to be.
In the weeks leading up to COVID-19's arrival, Gianforte downplayed the threat that it posed to Montanans. He agreed with Donald Trump, stating that "the risk to individual Montanans is low" and "the expectation is that this will peak out soon and then start to diminish."As an elected leader, he should have listened to the infectious disease specialists and heeded their warnings.
In a public health crisis, we should be able to expect that our leaders are making decisions based on scientific evidence, and expert recommendations. That's what I have always done as a physician and that is what should be done by our state and our country. I therefore have serious doubts about Greg Gianforte's fitness to lead our state into the future.
Betsy Grimley is a retired urgent care physician in Missoula.
