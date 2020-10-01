Gianforte's lack of support for public education should disqualify him

I first became aware of Greg Gianforte on Oct. 26, 2012, when I read an opinion column written by him. His column consisted of eight allegations that demonstrated failures in Montana’s public schools. I questioned his claims, did some research, and did not find any credible evidence in support of his claims.
Since 2012 I have read other actions or statements Mr. Gianforte has made. For example, his campaign website states that he “...believes our education dollars should go to our classrooms, students and teachers, not eaten up by bureaucracy.” Note: He does not specify “public classrooms.”
There is an old saying concerning “putting your money where your mouth is.” Since 2012 Mr. Gianforte has given millions of dollars in varying amounts to the following groups.
• ACE Scholarships (to private schools)
• Americans for Prosperity
• Freidman Foundation for Educational Choice (now EdChoice). (Mr. Gianforte is a former member of its Board of Directors.)
• The Heritage Foundation
• The Montana Family Foundation
Each of the foregoing organizations support taking tax dollars from public schools to support charter schools, schools of choice, private and parochial schools, and scholarships to such schools.
It is important to note that none of these schools have any responsibility to the public except for their ensuring state safety standards. Their teachers may or may not have a college education; they may or may not teach the subject(s) for which they are hired. There is no accountability for how the public monies are spent; no background checks are required of their teachers and administrators; and there are no standards for teaching materials.
One of the effects of the choice, charter, private and parochial school movement is that it is creating a new form of school segregation. Already in some states, the public schools are being tasked with schooling the handicapped, poor, and minority students. Those students are not accepted by the private, non-public schools.
What positions on public education has Mr. Gianforte held since going to Congress? The OnTheIssues organization “is an American non-partisan, non-profit organization providing information to voters about [national] candidates, primarily.”
According to it, Mr. Gianforte supports
• private donations to college to address student debt
• providing high school scholarships for computer coding
• school choice and voucher initiatives
• Christian Coalition vouchers for private schools
• States deciding standards not the federal government.
Both the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers track the voting records of the members of Congress. On education and related issues in the 1st Session of the 116th Congress, Mr. Gianforte earned an “F” score. Funding for public schools was the major issue and he voted against it. Other issues included Voting Rights and raising the pay for Civilian Staff who work in the Department of Defense Schools.
In 1994 the Violence Against Women Act was enacted by Congress. It was created to protect women from acts of violence and to provide legal assistance to the victims of violence.
The Act has been reauthorized since it became law. 69.5% of public school teachers are women and are covered by this Act. Out of 435 members in the House of Representatives, Mr. Gianforte was one of 35 members who voted against its reauthorization.
Today’s teachers and other public school personnel are faced with unprecedented issues with the covid-19 virus being the most challenging. The virus has disrupted a “normal” school day and year. It has also exacerbated the number of K-12 children who are homeless, living in poverty, lacking sufficient nourishment, and suffering from the lack of basic health care.
The foregoing illustrates the need for a Montana Governor who values and supports Montana’s 142,908 students taught by 10,200 teachers in 824 public schools. Greg Gianforte’s philosophy and lack of support for public education disqualify his being a governor upon whom people could count for supporting their local schools.
John C. Board is a retired Great Falls teacher and, past MEA President
