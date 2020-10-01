Gianforte's lack of support for public education should disqualify him

• States deciding standards not the federal government.

Both the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers track the voting records of the members of Congress. On education and related issues in the 1st Session of the 116th Congress, Mr. Gianforte earned an “F” score. Funding for public schools was the major issue and he voted against it. Other issues included Voting Rights and raising the pay for Civilian Staff who work in the Department of Defense Schools.

In 1994 the Violence Against Women Act was enacted by Congress. It was created to protect women from acts of violence and to provide legal assistance to the victims of violence.

The Act has been reauthorized since it became law. 69.5% of public school teachers are women and are covered by this Act. Out of 435 members in the House of Representatives, Mr. Gianforte was one of 35 members who voted against its reauthorization.

Today’s teachers and other public school personnel are faced with unprecedented issues with the covid-19 virus being the most challenging. The virus has disrupted a “normal” school day and year. It has also exacerbated the number of K-12 children who are homeless, living in poverty, lacking sufficient nourishment, and suffering from the lack of basic health care.

The foregoing illustrates the need for a Montana Governor who values and supports Montana’s 142,908 students taught by 10,200 teachers in 824 public schools. Greg Gianforte’s philosophy and lack of support for public education disqualify his being a governor upon whom people could count for supporting their local schools.

John C. Board is a retired Great Falls teacher and, past MEA President

