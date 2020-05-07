Gianforte's political opponents are not telling the truth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Soon ballots will be mailed to voters throughout Montana, and Republicans will have an important choice to make. After 16 years of single-party control of the Governor’s Office, we can win in November and put Montana back on the right track. I support Greg Gianforte for governor because he offers a positive, hopeful vision for what we can achieve and where he will lead our state.

I’m disappointed, though, by some of the outrageous, false charges I’ve seen against Greg Gianforte — particularly by fellow Republicans. I’ve been involved in politics for a while, and I know it’s a full-contact sport. Candidates contrast their differences, and those differences should be based on facts.

Greg Gianforte promised us in 2017 that he’d be transparent and avoid any conflicts of interest as he serves us in Congress. He’s kept that promise.

Unfortunately, his political opponents are pushing false accusations about Greg Gianforte and misrepresenting the truth about Gianforte’s financial interests and how his financial decisions are made. In the process, Democrats in Washington, D.C., and Helena are emboldened, and extreme progressive activists are celebrating the baseless attacks of one Republican against another.

So where did all this nonsense come from?