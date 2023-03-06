Once again the Department of Agriculture (USDA) is insisting that cattle in interstate commerce be identified with an electronic ear tag (EID). Each time this has come up, cattle producers have said no because USDA fails to demonstrate that they have a fully capable system that can successfully address an epidemic in cattle. As in the many previous attempts to impose EID tags, USDA claims that it is necessary to respond to the introduction of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). What USDA does not explain is how will having the millions of cattle moving interstate and identified with an expensive EID tag actually contribute to the control of a FMD outbreak when USDA is lacking a fully functional response system.

FMD is a very infectious, fast developing disease, that affects all cloven-hoofed animals including whitetail deer and feral pigs. Before you even know your herd is infected, up to two weeks will have passed. Samples from infected animals would be sent to a special lab to identify the specific variant, requiring more time to pass before the proper vaccine can be ordered. It then it takes a minimum of two more weeks to unfreeze and prepare the vaccine for administration.

The point is that under the most optimistic of scenarios it will take at least five weeks to even vaccinate the first animal. Of what possible benefit would it have been to have electronically identified cattle in anticipation of a future outbreak of FMD? Once FMD is identified, veterinary authorities, will stop all movement of livestock and watch for clinical symptoms to appear. This surveillance phase will include all herds of cloven-hoofed animals (including wild) everywhere in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The hope is to contain the disease in pockets. Pre-tagging would have been a waste of time and money, because knowing from where a cow came is not useful. Only the appearance of clinical symptoms is meaningful.

The current non-electronic requirements for identification of cattle moving interstate are working, as evidenced by the fact that the state and federal veterinarians are successfully tracking down the outbreaks of tuberculosis. Here in the mountain states, they are also on top of brucellosis.

We risk importing FMD because our government’s trade policies favor beef importers in South America where FMD is endemic over the well-being of our domestic cattle producers. The same can be said for tuberculosis. If our country continues to allow live cattle from Mexico, we will be responding to outbreaks of TB forever. When it comes to brucellosis, we have the National Park Service to thank. If there was a will, there would be a way to vaccinate Yellowstone Park’s bison, and this country would be rid of that source of brucellosis.

Cattle producers understand the need for a reliable and efficient system capable of controlling an introduced disease, and FMD is not the only one out there that could cause us trouble. But requiring producers to use EID tags without assuring us the other necessary bits and pieces of the system are in place is not a good way for USDA to get our support.

The comment deadline is March 20. Cattle producers need to take a look at this and determine if requiring EID tags is appropriate.