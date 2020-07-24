Give specialists tools they need to help grizzlies thrive in Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hiking the mountains and roadless forests of the Yaak Valley a few summers ago, I felt that deep peace being in the backcountry brings. If you’ve hiked, biked, picked huckleberries or hunted in similar places, you’re familiar.

While I knew there were bears in the area, I had never seen them on my backcountry rambles — until June 2017, when I encountered a grizzly and her cub. Thankfully I was carrying bear spray and knew what to do.

It’s common to encounter bears in parts of Montana, whether we see them on the road, see their sign in the woods, or hear stories of them getting into trouble with our neighbor’s bird-feeder. People living in communities where bears have not been seen for many years can prepare now, as grizzly bears recover from desperately low numbers and return to the areas they once lived. This is not something to fear, especially if we prepare now to help both communities and wildlife thrive.