Good government reflects society values

That’s why, when Whitney Williams asked me to be her running mate, I said yes. I realized that to ensure a government that works for all of us, we need to ensure rural Montana has a voice in Helena. And it’s why, even as normal turns upside down with the COVID-19 pandemic, I have faith that Montana will stay Montana and pull through.

We don’t know what the new normal will be. But I believe we need someone like my running mate, Whitney Williams, to be our next governor. She’s a problem-solver and has experience bringing diverse people to the table to find solutions. We can no longer afford to stay in the same silos and must work together for Montana’s future generations.

This pandemic presents us with challenges that we hadn’t anticipated, but some of the basics of what we need to chart our future have become abundantly clear. We need to level the playing field, and bring broadband internet to all corners of our state: so that all kids have access to the learning opportunities it brings, so that all businesses have access to the markets and telecommuting opportunities it brings, and so that our rural health clinics can provide consistent telemedicine that links specialists in our cities with patients in our rural communities.