Good reasons to vote for Tom Winter

When I moved to western Montana, I was blown away by the natural beauty, but what really struck me was how Montanans value action over talk. Montanans have the can-do spirit, the friendly and welcoming community, the incredible strength and resilience; that’s what’s kept me here and makes me so proud to be a Montanan.
Montanans walk the walk. We don’t care if the going gets hard. We keep pushing on. This is why I am voting for Tom Winter to be the Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives, and to take Montana to Washington come 2021.
A couple of months ago — or was it decades? It’s so hard to tell with COVID-19 — I wanted to find a way to support our health care workers, particularly in rural communities. I love to make things and I discovered that I could use my 3D printer to produce masks and face shields with open source designs. I ordered materials and fired up the 3D printer, which has run constantly for the last five weeks, churning out the parts for face shields.
The problem was that I didn’t know how to get them to health care workers in Montana. I started sending them to friends all over North America — a nurse in rural Ontario, a doula in Colorado, an emergency room physician in Arizona — but I was producing more shields than I could distribute through personal contacts.
That’s when a friend told me about a candidate for the U.S. House who had stopped campaigning and was directing his campaign resources to purchasing and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to Montana’s rural and tribal health care workers. She put us in touch, and within a few hours I got a call from Tom Winter. He told me about tribal health centers that had run out of PPE. And about the rural health care workers he had met who were using diapers as masks, and how scared they were. Montana’s health care workers deserve better. If the government isn’t going to help, we can do it ourselves. We have to.
So now we have a system. Every few days, I put a bag of 3D-printed face shields on my porch and text U.S. House Candidate/Montana State Representative/PPE supplier for our Montanans Tom Winter, and within a few hours he comes by, grabs the bag of vital PPE and brings them to Montanans that need them.
So far, my face shields have gone to a county coroner’s department, to tribal hospitals and to rural health care centers.
I was motivated to write this letter last night when Winter called to tell me that my latest batch had gone to Libby, supporting the CARD clinic that treats asbestosis and mesothelioma patients. As he was telling me this, tears of gratitude came to my eyes. My dad died of mesothelioma from asbestos exposure. Like the people of Libby know all too well, my family lost our father because of the callous indifference of asbestos producers. In a very real way, Winter getting my face shields to Libby is a way to say to my dad, “look, I couldn’t save you, but I’m helping people like you.”
I’m voting for Tom Winter because he does the right thing even when it’s hard.
I’m voting for Tom Winter because he’s the real deal.
I’m voting for Tom Winter because he never stops working for Montanans.
Alaina Hardie is a data scientist and maker in Missoula.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!