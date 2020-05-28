Good reasons to vote for Tom Winter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When I moved to western Montana, I was blown away by the natural beauty, but what really struck me was how Montanans value action over talk. Montanans have the can-do spirit, the friendly and welcoming community, the incredible strength and resilience; that’s what’s kept me here and makes me so proud to be a Montanan.

Montanans walk the walk. We don’t care if the going gets hard. We keep pushing on. This is why I am voting for Tom Winter to be the Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives, and to take Montana to Washington come 2021.

A couple of months ago — or was it decades? It’s so hard to tell with COVID-19 — I wanted to find a way to support our health care workers, particularly in rural communities. I love to make things and I discovered that I could use my 3D printer to produce masks and face shields with open source designs. I ordered materials and fired up the 3D printer, which has run constantly for the last five weeks, churning out the parts for face shields.

The problem was that I didn’t know how to get them to health care workers in Montana. I started sending them to friends all over North America — a nurse in rural Ontario, a doula in Colorado, an emergency room physician in Arizona — but I was producing more shields than I could distribute through personal contacts.