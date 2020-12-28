Good riddance to 2020 and “Mad King”Trump

Having been bunkered up in the self-induced pits of denial since his election loss in November, our version of the Mad King has decided to simply ignore the actual duties for which he was elected. Instead of providing any semblance of leadership on the worsening pandemic crisis, the looming eviction of 14 million Americans, the expiration of unemployment for millions more the day after Christmas, he heads off to Mar-a-Lago to play golf. But not before leaving a trail of misery, crippling uncertainty and anger behind as he racks up the taxpayer tab on his golf trips to a stunning $151.5 million for his nearly 300 outings to his own properties.

Never in recent memory has the federal government been so poorly run. When can anyone recall funding the government not just from week-to-week, but now day-to-day? Every president in 56 years has signed the military spending bill into law — but despite being passed by more than 2/3 majorities in both chambers of Congress, Trump vetoed the $740.5 billion measure last week because he doesn’t like the idea of removing the names of traitorous Confederate generals from military bases.