Sometimes the incongruities in this age of climate change break my heart. On one hand you have the deadliest fire in California history wiping out whole towns.
And, on the other, you have Montana's Department of Environmental Quality preparing to authorize a 10.5-square-mile coal mine expansion to a bankrupt company that can't find enough money for a bond to reclaim the landscape after the coal is gone.
The permit will allow the Westmoreland Coal Company to provide another 19 years of coal for Montana's Colstrip coal-fired electrical plants, the largest sources of CO2 in the West and, thus, one of the root causes of California’s mega-fires.
Some 200,000 Americans have had to evacuate their homes in California. Let's use the correct language to describe these Californians and add the folks who, last month, lost everything to the 175 mile-per-hour winds and hurricane storm surge in Mexico Beach, Florida. If you look at the photographs of the aftermath of climate change, you can't tell the difference. These communities were wiped off the map.
Let's call them climate refugees. And let's ask the executives at Westmoreland, do you have kids? Do you have grandkids? Do you know the world you're leaving them?
Really, let’s call the people in the caravan moving north from Honduras climate refugees, too. In Central America, rising temperatures and recurring droughts are affecting not only subsistence crops but also commercial crops like bananas and coffee. The coffee industry alone used to hire more than a million Hondurans. No more. What would you do?
We still have time to make the changes we need to make. But, according to the world’s top scientists, that window is closing. It’s time to support what many are calling a Green New Deal that will transition us to the new economy and meet the scale and the urgency of this problem we face.
In Montana, that means putting our shoulders to the wheel in the next few years, rejecting more coal for Colstrip and NorthWestern Energy’s plan to build a billion dollars worth of methane generators.
We need to move now to our clean energy future.