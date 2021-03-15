GOP 'wrapped around axle'

“Wrapped around the axle” is an old saying in Montana that refers to what happens when your truck hooks a piece of old, rusty barbed wire and it “wraps around the axle.” As anyone who’s done it knows, it’s no fun crawling under a rig to unwrap the seriously tightened wire.

But euphemistically, it refers to any situation that has reached a point where forward progress comes to an abrupt halt until you deal with serious problems. And right now, it’s a perfect description of the GOP, the party’s relationship with their former president, and the befuddling actions of Republican members of Congress.

It boggles the mind to think that not one Republican in either the U.S. Senate or House voted for the massive $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill signed into law by President Biden last week. How, one might ask, is it possible to justify these cult-like unified votes against measures that significantly help their constituents? What, there’s not a single Republican out of the nation’s 331 million citizens suffering from the year-long trials and tribulations of the coronavirus pandemic?