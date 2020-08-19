Governor Bullock Has Spoken

Governor Bullock has always spoken publicly about his bipartisan record in Montana, but those of us involved know that’s only the case because the Republican legislature held him back from his true liberal agenda. During this difficult time in Montana, Bullock has failed to meaningfully work with anyone in the legislature – Democrat or Republican. He has also dictated to the people of Montana without consulting Montana’s elected statewide officials, like our Superintendent of Public Instruction, State Auditor, and Secretary of State.

Ironically – on the all-mail ballots – he told press that he would consult with the legislature on the decision. Conveniently, that happens to be required by the U.S. Constitution, where our founders made clear that all election rules “shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof.” Nevertheless, I didn’t receive a call, email or text. Why, you might ask? He doesn’t think he needs to—the U.S. Constitution is optional when you are Steve Bullock. State law gives our Governor specific disaster-related powers during short-term emergencies, but that has no bearing on Montanans’ fundamental right to vote. Leaders bring people together – especially those who might disagree with them – to make sure the best decisions are made for all of Montana. That has unfortunately not been the case for the duration of this pandemic.