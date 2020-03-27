Governor Bullock must issue 'shelter in place' order

We write as physicians to implore Gov. Steve Bullock to institute a shelter-at-home order in Montana.

Today.

Every great mistake has a halfway point, a split second, where it can be pulled back and perhaps remedied.

That moment is now for Montana.

Here is what we know as physicians:

• The median incubation period for COVID-19 is five days, with an average symptom onset time of 11.5 days. This means that many people who are infected are shedding virus out in public, completely unaware.

• By most models, every infected person at the early stage can reasonably be expected to pass the virus to two to three others.

• The average number of confirmed cases in the United States is doubling every four days, confirming the above data.

• Current modeling suggests that if Montana shelters in place within the next week, the cumulative number of people infected could be limited to “only” 3%, with deaths less than 1,000. This is still a staggering number.