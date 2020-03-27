Governor Bullock must issue 'shelter in place' order

We write as physicians to implore Gov. Steve Bullock to institute a shelter-at-home order in Montana.
Today.
Every great mistake has a halfway point, a split second, where it can be pulled back and perhaps remedied.
That moment is now for Montana.
Here is what we know as physicians:
• The median incubation period for COVID-19 is five days, with an average symptom onset time of 11.5 days. This means that many people who are infected are shedding virus out in public, completely unaware.
• By most models, every infected person at the early stage can reasonably be expected to pass the virus to two to three others.
• The average number of confirmed cases in the United States is doubling every four days, confirming the above data.
• Current modeling suggests that if Montana shelters in place within the next week, the cumulative number of people infected could be limited to “only” 3%, with deaths less than 1,000. This is still a staggering number.
The greatest threat to our state, moreover our country, if we don’t abruptly “flatten the curve,” is that health-care systems will be flooded beyond capacity with the severely and critically ill. Precious lives that could perhaps have been saved will be lost due to limited resources.
Take the stand. Draw the line. Order Montana to shelter in place.
Thank you for your consideration.
This opinion is signed by the following medical doctors in Missoula: Nicole Finke, pathology; Alexander Kon, pediatric intensivist; Tim Provow, anesthesiology; Lauren Wilson, pediatric hospitalist; Bonnie Stephens, neonatology; Nancy Trangmoe, emergency medicine; Elizabeth Biel, pediatric hospitalist; Michael Stewart, radiology; Aaron Feist, emergency medicine; Pam Cutler, emergency medicine, president, Western Montana Clinic.
