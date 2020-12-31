Governor Bullock must protect waterways, deny Keystone pipeline permit

In his final days in office, Governor Bullock holds immense power over the future of Montana and our children. His administration could deny the 401 water crossing permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

I offer these comments on behalf of nearly 400 families connected with our organization, and the 550 Montanans who signed our petition opposing the Keystone XL pipeline last spring. Our efforts to collect signatures and deliver them earlier were derailed by COVID, but Governor Bullock received them shortly after the Department of Environmental Quality public comment hearing on Keystone in November (as did the DEQ).

That hearing was notable: all of the speakers, except one, spoke out in opposition to the permit. Families for a Livable Climate stands with them, and the many Montana organizations, communities and water protectors opposing this permit.

Will Governor Bullock approve a poorly conceived project that will hasten the climate crisis — adding at least 181 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) each year, comparable to emissions from 51 coal-fired power plants — endangering our water and land, and contributing to an unlivable future? Or, will he support the denial of this permit, protecting Montana’s land and water, and helping to ensure a livable future for all families?