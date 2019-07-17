I am originally from the Chicago area and came to Big Sky country to study at the University of Montana, especially for the climate change studies program. I was surprised to find that one of the top climate programs in the country was in an overall red state with a strong history of fossil fuel use and development.
Unfortunately, climate change, along with many other environmental issues, has been highly politicized. However, Montana is unique because despite the state’s political history, Montanans have a deep connection and care for the natural world. Moreover, Montanans realize the localized effect climate change will have on their livelihood’s such as impacts to agriculture and recreation.
While going to school and living in Missoula, I’ve also worked and learned with many ambitious professionals who are committed to making Montana a leader in climate action.
For example, Missoula is working towards 100% clean electricity by 2030 and has provided many sustainable transportation options such as free bus travel and an extensive network of bike trails.
Now, Gov. Steve Bullock has recently announced that he will be creating a climate council along with joining Montana to the U.S. Climate Alliance. The climate council will consist of stakeholders working towards the goal of carbon neutrality in the electrical sector by 2035. Being part of the U.S. Climate Alliance, Montana is now part of a network along with other states developing and exchanging various climate policies.
It’s exciting to see significant climate action move outside of cities like Missoula and onto the state level. However, with showing our support for this executive order, Montanans need to continue to put pressure on state officials to ensure they follow-through with their ambitious goals.
As a nation, we are at an incredibly pivotal point for addressing climate change. According to the 2018 IPCC report, “Global net human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) would need to fall by about 45 percent from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching ‘net zero’ around 2050.”
After taking numerous courses in climate science, societal impacts, and on sustainability/energy solutions, achieving these ambitious goals will not be easy. While creating a climate council and joining the U.S. Climate Alliance sounds appealing, Bullock still needs to develop a concrete plan to ensure that significant change will happen during his term as governor. Due to a lack of federal action on climate change, Bullock needs to strengthen his policies and adamantly work towards protecting the well-being of people and the planet.
I came to Montana to learn how I can make a difference in addressing one of the most complex issues facing humanity. Despite political indifference, Montana continues to show its commitment in addressing climate change.
To ensure that Montana continues its commitment towards climate action, we need to write letters to our governor, phone-in with state officials, and support local groups that are in line with Governor Bullocks executive order. At the same time, we need to advocate for specific and tangible goals that state officials can work towards to ensure we meet mitigation targets. Humanity is simply running out of time and Montana needs to act now.