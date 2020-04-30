Governor Bullock, stop the Keystone XL Pipeline now

“The coronavirus is telling the world what Indigenous Peoples have been saying for thousands of years — if we do not help protect biodiversity and nature, we will face this and even worse threats,” said Levi Sucre Romero, a BriBri Indigenous person from Costa Rica and co-coordinator of the Mesoamerican Alliance of Peoples and Forests.

Addressing an online rally on Earth Day, Angeline Cheek, a Hunkpapa Lakota and Oglala Sioux activist and community organizer living on the Fort Peck Reservation, had this to say: “What it’s all about is protecting our way of life and protecting our land and water. We’re only guests here on Uchimaka, Mother Earth, and the government should be listening to the Indigenous People because we have a lot of knowledge of the land and the water.”

Cheek continued: “This pipeline doesn’t only affect Native Americans — it’s not about if it’s going to break but when, and when it does, it’s going to affect the whole Northeastern Montana water supply, and we’re going to have contaminated water again,” referring to the Murphy oil spill in the 1960s. “Fort Peck learned our lesson the hard way with fracking, and oil.”

“This is an act of genocide with this pipeline going through only a quarter mile, maybe a half a mile off these reservations,” Cheek concluded. “It should be considered a hate crime.”

Extinction Rebellion Missoula and Sunshine Movement Missoula call on Governor Bullock to do the right thing, and halt construction of the Keystone XL pipeline immediately.

This opinion is signed by Claudia Brown, Susie Clarion, Salim Matt Gras, Judith Holloway, Rosemary Polichio and Jan VanRiper on behalf of Extinction Rebellion Missoula; and by Devin Jacaruso on behalf of Sunrise Movement Missoula.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0