Governor must act as brake on GOP

We need to elect Mike Cooney to be our next governor.

Imagine the end of the next legislative session in 2021. And imagine what the results would look like if Greg Gianforte and a Republican legislature were given free rein to establish Montana’s public policy directions. We have been fortunate to have a “divided” government over the last 12 years. The most extreme right-wing tendencies of the legislature have been tempered by Governors Schweitzer and Bullock. Take that brake away and there will be nothing to deter the most dangerous impulses of the legislature.

Do you cherish the access to our public lands? Do you believe that a woman should be able to make her own health care decisions free from government interference? Are you concerned about the cost of medical care and prescription drugs? Are you committed to fully supporting our public education system? Do you worry about the challenge of climate change?

The race to be the next governor will be one of the most consequential elections in a generation. If, like most Montanans, you share these values and concerns, then you must also recognize the importance of nominating the Democrat whose long record of public service has addressed these issues and who stands the best chance of defeating Greg Gianforte. That Democrat is Mike Cooney.