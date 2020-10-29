Governor & US Senate – It’s all about the money

The median household income in Montana is $52,559. That’s not salary, that’s total household income. Fifty percent of Montana families are below that figure, some way below. For most Montanans, it would take 254 years of your total family earnings to equal what Gianforte has spent of his own money to try to be your governor – 254 years’ worth!

Montana hasn’t seen such a misuse of personal wealth for political gain since the nefarious Copper King, W.A. Clark, bribed his way to one of Montana’s US Senate seats over a century ago.

Can a person spending $13.34 million of his own money to buy an election be expected to relate to and represent everyday Montanans? Actually, a person who buys an election has only one constituent – and it isn’t you!

You can see money impacting the US Senate race between Governor Bullock and Senator Daines by simply watching television. In just three weeks in September the campaigns ran their TV ads 44,300 times, turning voters against the political process. Everyone is sick of the volume of the ads, not just the content.