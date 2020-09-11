Grant Creek rezoning request would increase risks to neighborhood safety

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every wildfire we go to has the same primary objective at the top of the list: “Implement operational objectives while addressing firefighter, public and aviation safety through hazard and exposure mitigation.” Our opinion is that the rezoning request at 2920 Expo Parkway (from the currently allowed 502 additional dwelling units to 1,185 additional dwelling units) does not promote the safety and welfare of city residents, county residents, emergency responders or firefighters in Grant Creek.

Grant Creek has only one-way in and one-way out on a narrow two-lane road without shoulders. This type of restricted access is known in the fire world as a “watch out” situation. There is only one escape route for everyone, residents and firefighters alike, and this is of great concern to Grant Creek residents.

Egress has become a common theme following investigations of wildfires involving civilian fatalities during evacuations. ("Why California Wildfire Evacuations Are Becoming Deadly Traffic Jams," Sacramento Bee.) Although the community of Paradise, California, had an evacuation plan in the case of the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, the fire forced the closure of some evacuation routes.