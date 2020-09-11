Grant Creek rezoning request would increase risks to neighborhood safety

Every wildfire we go to has the same primary objective at the top of the list: “Implement operational objectives while addressing firefighter, public and aviation safety through hazard and exposure mitigation.” Our opinion is that the rezoning request at 2920 Expo Parkway (from the currently allowed 502 additional dwelling units to 1,185 additional dwelling units) does not promote the safety and welfare of city residents, county residents, emergency responders or firefighters in Grant Creek.
Grant Creek has only one-way in and one-way out on a narrow two-lane road without shoulders. This type of restricted access is known in the fire world as a “watch out” situation. There is only one escape route for everyone, residents and firefighters alike, and this is of great concern to Grant Creek residents.
Egress has become a common theme following investigations of wildfires involving civilian fatalities during evacuations. ("Why California Wildfire Evacuations Are Becoming Deadly Traffic Jams," Sacramento Bee.) Although the community of Paradise, California, had an evacuation plan in the case of the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, the fire forced the closure of some evacuation routes.
Egress was an issue considered during development of Missoula’s Community Wildfire Protection Plan in 2005. The analysis identified Grant Creek as No. 1 of 37 critical egress areas in Missoula County (page 51). The document’s analysis of critical egress states that, “These findings are critical for planning and implementing safe and efficient emergency evacuations. Inversely, they also point to situations where citizens and/or firefighters could be trapped, which would also affect fire response and community safety” (page 18).
Wildfire evacuations in the wildland-urban interface were identified as a common topic under "Public Safety, Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Services" during listening sessions for development of Missoula’s 2015 Growth Policy (Appendix C, page 9).
The Growth Policy (page 133) identifies the Community Wildfire Protection Plan as a plan that is “coordinated” with the Growth Policy. Yet there was apparently no consideration of the critical egress issue or lack of an evacuation plan specific to Grant Creek during the review and recommendation phase of the rezone application.
Michael Cole, John Langstaff and Richard Lasko are retired career firefighters and residents of Grant Creek.
