Grant Kier: Big Sky Business Insight Summit to address housing, child care issues

In Montana, we take pride in our locally owned businesses, our universities (though we may disagree on which one), and other local schools. We trust in and rely on Montana’s world-class health care, and most of us have at least one favorite local charity doing invaluable work in our community. All of these fundamental institutions depend on one common thing for success — great employees.

The current cost and availability of housing and child care are making it harder than ever to keep or even find employees, which in turn makes it harder than ever for our businesses and other institutions to succeed. Unless we expand our work toward solutions, these problems will not just burden our employers, but negatively impact our economy and ultimately our sense of community as people may be forced to leave and businesses may be forced to shut.

Next week, at the University of Montana, entrepreneurs, economists, for-profit and nonprofit business leaders, legal experts, and policy makers are meeting to better define these challenges and hear how people across the state and country are exploring, developing, and refining solutions. The event, the second annual Big Sky Business Insight Summit, is presented by Missoula Economic Partnership and First Security Bank and is open to the public.

Housing and child care might seem like perennial problems with no quick solutions, but both are under acute strain that demands and will benefit from immediate action. The summit will include panelists and speakers from across Montana and the U.S. who are working to solve chronic and immediate problems in the areas of housing and child care.

The cost of housing has increased at record pace in the past two years while we have seen record lows in the number of houses available to new homeowners. Missoula County has a housing stock deficit that closely matches the reduction in home production that immediately followed the housing market collapse of 2007 and 2008. Overcoming that inventory deficit is an urgent and attainable goal that will establish a healthy baseline of housing inventory.

The summit will showcase panelists like Foothold, a Montana business that is pioneering a model for affordable offsite home construction using environmentally friendly materials. Their business model combats the acute challenges of a shrinking skilled labor market, increased material costs, and the chronic challenge of a short Montana building season.

Two thirds of kids 5 or younger have parents in the workforce who need child care to get to work. Currently, we have the capacity to serve less than half of those children with care. The pandemic exacerbated the existing child care shortages in our communities with the closure of some child care businesses and many child care providers seeking new careers. Addressing this shortage and finding accessible solutions is necessary not only for employees with children, but for the businesses who employ them.

The summit will include leaders from Zoot, a large Montana technology employer that established a model partnership for child care, improving the efficiency and predictability for providers and families while providing a competitive hiring and employee retention advantage for participating employers.

Regardless of size or sector, the businesses and institutions we value and depend on every day in Montana struggle to realize their full potential when they can’t attract or retain great employees due to the cost and availability of housing or child care. You have a chance to learn more about these challenges and what you can do about them at the 2022 Big Sky Business Insight Summit, taking place May 18-20 in Missoula. For details about the program and to register, visit missoulapartnership.com/big-sky-business-insight-summit-2022.

Grant Kier is CEO of Missoula Economic Partnership

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0