Grateful for example set by Brian Kahn

At the first break Kahn called me over to where he and another gentlemen were standing — seemingly sizing me up as I approached. Later, I would find out he was a former boxing coach and indeed was sizing me up. Over the next 15 minutes or so he asked me about my background, and with every question answered, he grew a little more animated, looked a little more energized. I didn’t realize it then, but Kahn had switched jobs at that break. He had found a story and wanted to share it.

At the end of the day, Kahn asked me if I would be interested in doing an interview for a show he hosted on public radio. I was hesitant, but he said I didn’t have to answer then: “Think on it.” Many exchanges later, I stopped by Kahn's house as my last act of living in Montana — literally. I was driving a jeep packed with all my belongings, headed for D.C.

He and I shared a couple of cups of coffee in his kitchen as he explained all the reasons why I just had to become a boxer. We recorded an episode for his show, "Home Ground Radio," and in our last moments together, we talking bringing people together. He gifted me a copy of one of his books and wished me well on my pursuits in grad school and life.

The more I have thought about it, the more I am coming to see Kahn as the type of hero we need most today.