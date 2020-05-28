Graybill is right person to serve as attorney general

Just this last year, Bullock asked Graybill to represent Montana’s public schools and defend our state Constitution before the United States Supreme Court. Graybill led a case against the Trump administration and the IRS over a plan to let dark money groups spend in secret to influence our elections. Graybill took them to federal court in Montana and won.

And while politicians like to talk about public lands, Graybill has actually gone to court to protect them — and won, defeating our current attorney general. No other candidate for this office can say that. And it’s exactly that kind of record we need in our next attorney general.

Graybill also has a vision for this office and how it can stand up for Montanans in places people don’t expect. Case in point: health care. One of the biggest threats to our health care is a lawsuit by Republican attorneys general to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. That would mean Montanans with pre-existing conditions could be denied health care coverage. It’s wrong, and that’s why Graybill has made it a personal priority to stand up to this lawsuit and to fight for Montanans with pre-existing conditions.