Green Party Senate candidate: I will not be silenced by Bullock

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“What cannot be said above all must not be silenced, but written.” These words deeply resonate with me.

As a Green Party candidate for Montana’s U.S. Senate seat, I’m saddened and disgusted by the efforts of the Democratic Party, led by Gov. Steve Bullock, to silence me.

I have been the subject of character attacks and had questions regarding my integrity and motives that are not just inaccurate, but flat-out insulting. Recently, these smear efforts culminated in a lawsuit filed by the Montana Democratic Party to try and have me removed from the ballot. As the party that claims to promote equality, inclusion and acceptance, their efforts have been no less than shameful.

Let me be abundantly clear: My run for U.S. Senate as a candidate of the Green Party is about truth and transparency in our government — and I refuse to be silenced, like so many others have, through either bullying or non-disclosure agreements.

In fact, my resolve to run for U.S. Senate has only been strengthened by the Democrats’ attempts to remove me from the ballot. I will continue to use my voice to fight for greater transparency in our government — the same transparency that I saw deteriorate before my eyes when I worked for the Bullock administration.