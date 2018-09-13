In her recent (Sept. 5) Missoulian opinion piece, Montana Conservation Voters’ chair, Juanita Vero, levels some serious accusations against the Green Party. What got my attention most was her unsupportable insinuation that Green Party candidates would be “bad for Montana’s environment, and bad for our democratic process.”
I’ve been an environmental activist since the day I arrived in Montana from Colorado in the fall of 1974. I decided to run for the U.S. Senate on the Green Party ticket this year primarily because not one member of the Montana congressional delegation is doing nearly enough to protect our water, our fish and wildlife habitat, or our forests and wilderness.
Ugly clearcuts continue to scar our beautiful mountainsides. Yes, despite what you may have heard, the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are still clearcutting public land. Bulldozers are busy punching new roads into what remains of our unroaded backcountry. Have you ever once heard U.S. Sen. Jon Tester or House candidate Kathleen Williams decry these obscene, immoral insults to nature’s web of life? Not a lot of daylight separates Democrats from Republicans on forest-protection issues.
Not one of Montana’s statewide Democrat or Republican congressional candidates support ecosystem protection for our remaining roadless areas by designating Wilderness Act protection, limiting development in wildlife linkage corridors, or defending aquatic ecosystems from pollution by expanding protection under the provisions of Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
The Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act (NREPA) (H.R. 2135; S. 936 ) protects all these public values and more. This bill includes specific language honoring all Native American treaty rights, something rarely defended, or even discussed in the halls of Congress under two-party (“duopoly”) rule. NREPA already has strong, core supporters in the House and Senate. I support an ecosystem approach as the wisest plan in Washington to protect our sacred public lands.
Even though the state Supreme Court upheld the lower court order removing the Green Party from the 2018 ballot, this battle is far from over. Greens are in federal court fighting to get back on the ballot.
To suggest that Green Party candidates won’t fight as hard as Montana Democrats for our environment is ludicrous. It is true that some Green Party candidates are politically inexperienced. However, no Democrat in those contested races is more committed than Green candidates when it comes to fighting for clean air and water, wildlife and wilderness, and moving Montana forward in the life and death battle to control unwanted carbon in our atmosphere.
It’s called “Green” — not Democrat or Republican — energy for a reason.
The most sensible vote for Montana’s environment is to vote Green. Write-in Green candidates if the names are not printed on the ballot. Fight against corruption and voter suppression in every way you are able.
Full disclosure: I have in the past enjoyed financial campaign support from Montana Conservation Voters (MCV). It seems I have changed, or MCV has. I am a stronger environmental candidate today than when I ran for the U.S. House in 2002. I will not receive MCVs endorsement this time around. We seem to be moving in opposite directions. Hmmm.
Montana voters who really care about the environment are fully aware of the shortcomings of Wall Street-funded parties. We experience the disappointment every day as we watch everything special about our great state slipping away. Special interests own both major parties. Ignore the spin.
A vote for a Green Party candidate is a solid vote for the environment. The only wasted vote in the 2018 general election is a ballot cast for a big-money Democrat or Republican.