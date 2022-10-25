Greg Jergeson: John Repke is the only choice for PSC

As a former member of the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC), I urge the voters of PSC District #5 to elect John Repke to that important agency responsible for regulation of Montana’s Investor Owned Utilities (IOUs). John Repke is key to the recovery of the PSC from the abject dysfunction since it became the domain of single party rule. The current PSC is populated by politicians who seem unable to focus on the complex functions of the agency. Though they are paid full-time salaries, commissioners are frequently AWOL from their PSC responsibilities. One of the current commissioners even lobbies for two private organizations as he tries to use his PSC position as a launching pad for higher office. Another articulates his quasi-judicial approach as “so I can smash their faces” about those with whom he has a private business dispute. The inexplicable level of dissension between current commissioners in this agency under single party control is so extreme that one is reminded of the “Who’s on First” comedy sketch. Though, when we consider the magnitude of the recent NorthWestern Energy rate increase request, comedy is probably not the right comparison.