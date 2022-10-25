 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GUEST VIEW

Greg Jergeson: John Repke is the only choice for PSC

  • 0
Greg Jergeson

GREG JERGES0N

As a former member of the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC), I urge the voters of PSC District #5 to elect John Repke to that important agency responsible for regulation of Montana’s Investor Owned Utilities (IOUs). John Repke is key to the recovery of the PSC from the abject dysfunction since it became the domain of single party rule. The current PSC is populated by politicians who seem unable to focus on the complex functions of the agency. Though they are paid full-time salaries, commissioners are frequently AWOL from their PSC responsibilities. One of the current commissioners even lobbies for two private organizations as he tries to use his PSC position as a launching pad for higher office. Another articulates his quasi-judicial approach as “so I can smash their faces” about those with whom he has a private business dispute. The inexplicable level of dissension between current commissioners in this agency under single party control is so extreme that one is reminded of the “Who’s on First” comedy sketch. Though, when we consider the magnitude of the recent NorthWestern Energy rate increase request, comedy is probably not the right comparison.

People are also reading…

I am impressed with John Repke’s common sense approach to issues. I believe his career has prepared him to examine and understand the flood of information and testimony coming his way in contested utility rate cases. His opponent doesn’t have that experience nor temperament. I believe John Repke is the only choice for the voters of PSC District #5.

Greg Jergeson served on the Montana PSC for eight years, six as Chair, before his retirement. He also served in the Montana Senate for 24 years.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rick Bass: Being bear aware

Rick Bass: Being bear aware

Hunters in Montana have long cherished and celebrated the five-week duration of rifle season, with all its drama of varying weather conditions…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News