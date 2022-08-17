Greg Woodward: The Second Amendment

The Second Amendment, "A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed" is clear and concise. It states two simple things: 1) a well regulated militia is necessary to ensure a state's freedom (from what? — a tyrannical government, of course) AND 2) the right of the people to keep and bear arms in order to defend one's personal freedom (everything from sleeping peacefully at night in your home to walking down the street without relying on someone else to defend you, should the need arise). The founders knew it and trusted the American people with the ability to defend themselves. If you choose to give up your ability to defend yourselves, you are free to do so, but you shall not infringe on others' rights and ability to defend themselves.

It is an essential right given to every American citizen. Biden and his lawless Attorney General Merrick Garland are attacking the gun rights of law-abiding American citizens. The only way to push back against this tyrannical and power-hungry administration is by putting a Republican majority back in Congress instead of more "progressives" who are going to vote according to the wishes of Pelosi. Given his 20+ years as a Navy Seal, and having personally piloted aircraft directly in support of his command, I know where Ryan Zinke stands on the Second Amendment. It is thanks to men like him that so many Americans have become so comfortable that they naively have taken these rights for granted. Those of us that have traveled the world and paid any attention to history know that it doesn't take much to lose all those freedoms and with them, the ability to defend oneself and family.

Monica Tranel has specifically said that she intends to go after "gun manufacturers and sellers."

Drunk driving is against the law and yet it still happens (nearly 12,000 dead in the U.S. as a result in 2020) — would you condone legislation to go after the auto manufacturers and dealers? Criminals do not care about your laws (hence, "criminals"). I will not support any political candidate looking to demonize firearms instead of focusing on the criminals behind the trigger. More gun laws are not the answer (simply enforce the current laws... you could start with Hunter Biden).