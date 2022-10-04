Gregory R. Todd: Vote for the qualified, experienced, impartial candidate

In the past several months the importance of judicial elections and appointments has become ever more apparent. Our constitutional system of three separate co-equal branches is being fundamentally threatened. If we, as citizens and voters, do not care enough to understand what is happening in Montana and throughout the U.S., the wisdom of our founding fathers and the framers of Montana's 1972 Constitution will be voluntarily forfeited.

The stark contrast between our experienced and trusted incumbent, Justice Ingrid Gustafson, and her opponent presents a litmus test. Justice Gustafson learned first-hand how the law impacts ordinary Montanans and small businesses over the 15 years during which she practiced law in Billings. The knowledge she gained — and the respect she earned — in private practice, resulted in her appointment as a District Judge in Billings by Republican Governor Judy Martz. After serving on the district court bench 14 years, Justice Gustafson was appointed to the Montana Supreme Court in 2017, by Democratic Governor Steve Bullock.

Now, compare Justice Gustafson’s record to that of her opponent. James Brown was a mere law student when Justice Gustafson became a district judge. To members of the bench and bar, he is known as a lobbyist. In one of his TV ads, Brown accurately describes himself as a businessman, not a lawyer. And far from representing thousands of ordinary Montanans like Justice Gustafson, Brown has been counsel of record in fewer than 100 Montana court cases — roughly the number of decisions Justice Gustafson has written just since 2021, 90 percent of which were unanimous opinions.

The question presented by this election is this: Do we really want to replace a knowledgeable and experienced Supreme Court Justice with a person who pledges allegiance to the agenda of politicians who denigrate the fundamental right of privacy expressly provided by Montana’s Constitution, who reject its guarantee of a clean and healthful environment and who label this remarkable document a socialist rag?

Our state and federal constitutions were specifically designed with checks and balances to withstand the tyranny of the majority. When one political party controls the Executive and the Legislative branches, the only remaining check is the Judiciary. This election provides a stark choice between Justice Gustafson who will maintain an independent Judicial Branch and the handpicked candidate of politicians who want absolute power.

Vote for the qualified, experienced, impartial and fair candidate — Justice Ingrid Gustafson.