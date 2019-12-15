“The grizzly is a symbol of what is right in the world.” — Dr. Charles Jonkel
Having recently attended the governor's Grizzly Bear Advisory Council here in Missoula — Steve Bullock's parochial approach to grizzlies in Montana — I regret to say I have little hope for anything of measurable worth coming out of this ill-conceived political stunt.
Governor Bullock's homegrown Montana solution to what is arguable a federal, if not global issue, reeks of ignorance and inequity. The composition of the council, the tired methodology and the usual suspects advising the council, will not produce anything that truly does justice to this extraordinary animal — an animal that is officially revered by the state of Montana. Sorry, governor, but this issue is far too important to be swayed by well-meaning but naive “stakeholders.”
As an audacious counter to the council's recommendations, it has been suggested by Dr. David Matson, a noted research wildlife biologist, that we must now seriously consider elevating ursus arctos horribilis — the grizzly bear — to a status that will give it the permanent federal protection that it justly deserves. Not mere protection under the Endangered Species Act, but the full-blown status of a congressional act modeled after that of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 (16 U.S.C. 668-668d).
Why is such an act necessary now?
The governmental agencies tasked with grizzly management appear hell-bent on reducing its status to that which almost guarantees legitimate protection will never happen. According to Dr. Fred Allendorf, a regents professor of biology emeritus at the University of Montana, and an eminent conservation geneticist, the grizzly bear in the lower 48 is doomed, in the long-term, through inbreeding depression until the isolated island populations in the northern Rockies and Yellowstone are connected with each other by a natural exchange of bears.
Consequently, it is imperative that the those concerned with genuine grizzly protection take it to the next level and promote and demand a lasting, non-debatable solution: the Grizzly Protection Act.
How would such an act be written?
Using the the Bald and Golden Eagle Act, with its subsequent amendments and memorandums as a template, it would probably appear somewhat like this:
“The Grizzly Bear Protection Act of 2020. This law provides for the protection of the grizzly bear (the National Carnivoran) by prohibiting, except under certain specified conditions, the taking, possession and commerce of such mammals. Rewards are provided for information leading to arrest and conviction for violation of the Act. The Act would further prohibiting the take, possession, sale, purchase, barter, offer to sell, purchase or barter, transport, export or import, of any grizzly bear, alive or dead, including any part unless allowed by permit."
It is sad commentary on the United States of America — the often-stated land of the free — that such an act be necessary to protect this magnificent and sacred creature, so that it too can live free — and survive.
I, for one, never want to witness, in my lifetime, a Montana without grizzly bears, where the University of Montana logo rings hollow. Where, as with the state of California, whose flag hauntingly depicts a grizzly that no longer exists there, we can only tearfully reminisce about the grizzlies that no longer exists here in Montana, even though its image will be with us still as a cartoon figure or as a deceased animal on the floor of some garish McMansion.
Make no mistake, the governor's council's recommendations will almost assuredly be detrimental to the Great Bear and will be endorsed by those who neither understand nor care about one of America's most iconic beings.