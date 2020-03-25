Grizzly bears are valuable to Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All the wildlife has economic value. There is big money in bird-watching. Why do people watch birds? Because they don’t have bears! I say this in jest, but there is truth to it. But once people come for bears, they learn about, and want to experience, the birds, towns, culture and people.

Bears pay the bills and support our business, our employees and multiple cooperating businesses. And Montana is uniquely positioned to capitalize on wildlife. No other state has the numbers and diversity of big, romantic and easily visible wild animals.

Consider: On a global scale wildlife is in decline, human population is on the rise, and nature-based tourism is a growth industry.

Now consider: Nature maintains itself. All we have to do to keep this money generating, and quality of life resource, is to leave it alone and work towards coexistence with the very resources people have sacrificed worldwide, including bears.

Finally: Wildlife and wild places are a balm to the soul, and can be a retreat to calm and security in a rapidly changing world, especially during times of crisis like we currently face.