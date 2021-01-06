Grow jobs with innovative agriculture

After consultation with his Agricultural Advisory Committee, Governor Gianforte recently appointed a new director for the Department of Agriculture, Mike Foster, formerly Farm Services Administration (FSA) director, legislator in the 1990s, and teacher and coach from Townsend.
In late November, Lee Newspapers carried an article by Tom Lutey reviewing this advisory committee and framing the incoming administration's potential influence on food and agriculture. The news piece began with hope from John Youngberg, executive vice president of the Montana Farm Bureau, for ”more support of large, commercial-scale agriculture and less emphasis on crops sold locally on a folding table." Other voices on the committee, however, are weighing in (e.g. entrepreneurial farmers Bob Quinn and Dean Folkvord), so it is premature to predict Gianforte’s direction for Montana agriculture.
The Montana Organic Association (MOA) suggests considering the following: Organic grains are currently a small fraction of the total grains produced in the U.S., but organic food sales have consistently increased market share while non-organic food sales are stagnant.
Montana has the second-most certified organic acres in the U.S., ranked No. 1 in organic wheat, emmer, spelt, lentils, chickpeas, and No. 2 in organic flaxseed production. Demand for organic products is so high that the U.S. imports organic grains, meat and other foods from Turkey, Mexico, Italy, Peru and Ecuador. Because of inadequate supplies of U.S.-grown organic grains, imports of organic grains and soybeans soared from $42 million in 2011 to $401 million in 2016, according to the Organic Trade Association (OTA).
Furthermore, while the U.S. does not export as much as it imports due to strong domestic demand, the more desirable export markets like Canada, Mexico, European Union, Japan and Taiwan, seek healthful organic food supplies. While Youngberg insists, "we need some folks who are going to step up for commercial ag, the guys who are raising the grain and cattle," the innovators in agriculture want to step up for crop, food, animal, and human diversity. That means including "the guys raising grain and cattle" as part of a diversified, fair, and de-centralized system. A system that can withstand and mitigate the buffeting of climate shifts, disruptive pandemics, political winds, and holds high nutritional standards, whether for our families, our neighbors, our hospitals and schools, or our trading partners.
Innovation in agriculture is not limited to the certified organic community. Organic is one well-known benchmark, but it is linked in spirit and practice with an array of farm communities experimenting, thriving and struggling in countless ways, reaching into "commercial" ag when minds are open enough.
Innovations in cover-cropping, crop-livestock integration, reduced dependence on chemical inputs, local processing for both local and distant markets, and farmers markets all correlate not so much with size as with creativity. Terms like agroecology, regenerative, sustainable, and local food are proliferating because they are interesting, forward-looking, accessible, healthy and even successful. “Success" can be defined by nutritional value, profitability, resilience, farmers' health, the health of ecosystems and communities that we all reside in — not just by the size of tractors or government safety nets.
Governor Gianforte's mantra of "bringing good-paying jobs to Montana," repeated throughout multiple campaigns, suggests that he understands that innovation begins with early adopters that often start small and evolve with success. So, let's expand the vision of "good-paying jobs in Montana" beyond the high-tech screen and include jobs we can grow here, literally, from the ground. The citizens of our state can strive for such an inclusive and far-reaching vision of agriculture if we are bold, creative and clever.
Becky Weed is chair and Jamie Ryan Lockman is executive director of the Montana Organic Association.