Grow jobs with innovative agriculture

Furthermore, while the U.S. does not export as much as it imports due to strong domestic demand, the more desirable export markets like Canada, Mexico, European Union, Japan and Taiwan, seek healthful organic food supplies. While Youngberg insists, "we need some folks who are going to step up for commercial ag, the guys who are raising the grain and cattle," the innovators in agriculture want to step up for crop, food, animal, and human diversity. That means including "the guys raising grain and cattle" as part of a diversified, fair, and de-centralized system. A system that can withstand and mitigate the buffeting of climate shifts, disruptive pandemics, political winds, and holds high nutritional standards, whether for our families, our neighbors, our hospitals and schools, or our trading partners.

Innovation in agriculture is not limited to the certified organic community. Organic is one well-known benchmark, but it is linked in spirit and practice with an array of farm communities experimenting, thriving and struggling in countless ways, reaching into "commercial" ag when minds are open enough.